Heartbroken Kerr goes in to bat for ousted Satterthwaite

White Ferns star Melie Kerr has gone in to bat for Amy Satterthwaite after her veteran teammate retired from international cricket on Thursday because New Zealand Cricket hadn't offered her a contract for the upcoming season.

Melie Kerr and Amy Satterthwaite share a moment out in the middle. (Source: Photosport)

Satterthwaite called time on her international career on Thursday with "a degree of sadness", saying she felt she had "more to offer" the team.

“It has been a tough few days after learning of NZC’s decision to head in a new direction and contract some younger cricketers," she said in the announcement.

Since then, Kerr has taken to social media to offer support to Satterthwaite and challenge the decision.

"I am lost for words. I am so sad. As your friend and your teammate this breaks my heart," Kerr wrote on Instagram.

"One of the best to have ever worn the shirt. One of the best players in the world still to this day. A world class cricketer and a world class human.

"This is not the way your NZ career should have ended... This is not how a legend of the game, our most capped ODI player, the most down to earth person deserves to finish her career."

Kerr, who won the women's ODI player women's and Super Smash player of the year awards at this year's NZC Awards, went on to describe how Satterthwaite had become her "mum on tour" since joining the White Ferns.

Melie Kerr and Amy Satterthwaite celebrate a wicket. (Source: Photosport)

"I remember my first tour for NZ as a young 16 year old and you took me under your wing and made me feel so welcomed.

"Since then I have loved being in your company and being able to share the field with you. You have given so much to the game here in NZ and around the world.

"You have been a mentor and a role model to so many and especially to me. You have taught me so much about the game.

"I’ll miss our planning sessions the night before a game together and batting out in the middle with you but I know you will always be there supporting."

In Thursday's announcement, NZC general manager of high performance Bryan Stronach said selections were made in the interests of the team as a whole.

"Amy will be remembered as one of our best cricketers; her record is outstanding, and she can feel really proud about what she has achieved – not just for herself and the team, but also for all the players she has inspired and enabled," Stronach said.

"Essentially, we’re looking to the future and want to give some younger cricketers a chance to develop their skills surrounded by our high performance systems.

"We also considered the immediate playing programme and next pinnacle events - both heavily weighted towards T20I cricket."

The change in focus comes after the White Ferns had a disappointing World Cup campaign on home soil earlier this year in which they failed to qualify for the semi-finals after finishing the round robin sixth out of eight teams with three wins and four losses.

The result saw coach Bob Carter step down from his position soon after, with long-time keeper Katey Martin also retiring earlier this month.