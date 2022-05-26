Eighty-one-year-old woman named as Cambridge tree fall victim

Police have named the 81-year-old woman who died after a tree fell on her in Cambridge during Friday's wild weather.

Waikato Hospital. (Source: 1News)

Margaret Evelyn of Cambridge died when a tree fell on her in Victoria Square Gardens around 10am.

She was freed after about 45 minutes, with emergency crews using spreaders, diggers and shovels to free her.

Sadly, she later died in Waikato Hospital.

Evelyn's local gym Anytime Fitness paid tribute to her in a Facebook post.

"Margaret Evelyn always said that Anytime Fitness Cambridge was her happy place and we thoroughly enjoyed seeing her smiling face every morning. She was inspirational to many, always full of ideas she thought would improve the club and a great addition to our Anytime Fitness family."

"We send our deepest condolences and Aroha to her family."

Waipā Mayor Jim Mylchreest previously said the healthy 80-year-old pin oak tree had been inspected by arborists and all the roots were healthy.

There had been no previous concerns about the tree.

"This is such a freakish incident and my heart goes out to family and friends. It’s really very hard to comprehend," Mylchreest said.

"I do however want to thank those who saw both incidents unfold and who responded so quickly and professionally. Cambridge is a tight community and has shown that again today."