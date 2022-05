A woman has died in Cambridge after being trapped under a fallen tree for around 45 minutes on Friday morning.

The person was trapped under the tree for almost 45 minutes. (Source: Supplied)

Fire and Emergency were notified that the person was trapped under the tree at Victoria Square Gardens around 10am.

They say the patient was freed at 10.48am, with spreaders, diggers and shovels used to free them.

Police have now confirmed the woman died in Waikato Hospital from her injuries.