Man with gang ties wanted over Sandringham shooting

Police are hunting a man over a shooting in Auckland's Sandringham in March that left seven people injured.

Paea Tokotaha.

Paea Tokotaha. (Source: Supplied)

Paea Tokotaha has multiple warrants for his arrest, including for burglary and possession of an illegal gun and ammunition.

Police say he is known to frequent the Mount Roskill area and has ties to a local gang.

He is wanted over a shooting that occurred in a Sandringham carpark around 10.30pm on March 11.

It left seven people injured, with five of them hospitalised. All have since been discharged from hospital.

Four people have been arrested in relation to the shooting so far.

Anyone who sees Tokotaha should call police.

