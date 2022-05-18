Boy, 15, charged over violent attack at Tawa College, Wellington

Source: 1News

A 15-year-old boy has been charged following an assault at Tawa College in Wellington on Tuesday afternoon.

Tawa College.

Tawa College. (Source: Google Maps)

One person is in a serious condition in Wellington Hospital's intensive care unit following the attack at the school.

The school was temporarily placed into lockdown on Tuesday.

The 15-year-old has been charged with wounding to intent to cause grievous bodily harm and is due to appear in the Porirua Youth Court today.

Police say it was an isolated incident and poses no threat to the wider community.

