Wellington and Manawatū police are searching for a mother and son who have gone missing.

Cooper Mulford and his mum Kara Blair. (Source: Supplied)

Police identified the pair as Kara Blair, 37, and her five-year-old son Cooper Hunter Mulford.

Blair is currently in breach of an interim parenting order made by the Family Court, police said.

Anyone who knows where they are should contact police.