Luxon wishes Ardern a 'speedy recovery' from Covid-19

National Party leader Christopher Luxon has sent his well wishes to the Prime Minister as she isolates at home with Covid-19.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and National leader Christopher Luxon. (Source: 1News)

Responding to a reporter's question, Luxon said he wished Ardern a quick recovery ahead of budget day.

"I just wish her a speedy recovery and look forward to her joining us back in Parliament as soon as possible."

The National leader was in Paraparaumu attending his party's Lower North Island Regional Conference on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ardern has been in isolation for seven days after her partner Clarke Gayford first tested positive last Sunday. The PM then herself tested positive on Friday night.

READ MORE: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tests positive for Covid-19

As a result, she will not be in Parliament on Monday for the release of the Government’s Emissions Reduction Plan or for the Budget on Thursday.

Luxon had previously himself tested positive for Covid-19 in March.