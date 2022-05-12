FSC slams Simon Henry for derogatory Nadia Lim comments

The Financial Services Council says added its criticism to comments made by businessman Simon Henry about My Food Bag founder Nadia Lim, describing them as “highly inappropriate".

The image of Nadia Lim on page 23 of My Food Bag's Product Disclosure Statement. (Source: Supplied)

In a recent interview with NBR, the DGL group CEO called Lim "a little bit of Eurasian fluff" and criticised her for "showing some cleavage" in a recent prospectus for My Food Bag.

The two companies had floated and listed on the NZX at around the same time and Henry made the comments when comparing their performances since then.

Henry later made a two-line apology via email to Lim.

ADVERTISEMENT

His comments drew widespread criticism, including from the Prime Minister and the board of DGL.

Now, the FSC, which represents the financial services sector, has joined in the condemnation, saying it is “disappointed” in Henry’s comments.

“Denigrating a businessperson or anyone on the basis of their race, cultural or ethnic background is wrong.”

“As a country we should be celebrating our diversity and our entrepreneurs for the risks that they take and the businesses that they build.”

The FSC has applauded Lim for her career achievements and what it describes as her “gracious and articulate response” to Henry’s comments.

Meanwhile, it has invited Henry and the board of DGL to join its It Starts With Action campaign, which seeks to improve the financial confidence and wellbeing of women.

“The bravery it takes to set up a new business and take a stand on tough issues should be applauded,” says Klipin.