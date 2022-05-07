Nadia Lim comments were 'unacceptable, offensive' - DGL board

Source:

The board of chemical company DGL says it is disappointed by remarks its chief executive made about celebrity chef Nadia Lim.

The image of Nadia Lim on page 23 of My Food Bag's Product Disclosure Statement.

The image of Nadia Lim on page 23 of My Food Bag's Product Disclosure Statement. (Source: Supplied)

In an interview this week, DGL chief executive Simon Henry made derogatory comments about Lim, her appearance, and her role in the promotion of the food company's sharefloat last year.

Henry called Lim "Eurasian fluff" and suggested she was using her cleavage to help sell shares in her company.

DGL's board said Henry's comments were completely inappropriate, unacceptable and offensive.

It said steps will be taken to ensure the incident is not repeated and that it has been made clear to Henry that his comments have no place in the company or wider community.

READ MORE: Kiwi Wealth CEO slams 'misogynistic rhetoric' about Nadia Lim

The board said Henry has apologised to the company, other stakeholders and Lim.

Henry's comments have have been broadly criticised in business circles, with investment managers Kiwi Wealth and Simplicity blacklisting DGL from their funds.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandBusinessSocial Issues

Popular Stories

1

Nadia Lim comments were 'unacceptable, offensive' - DGL board

2

Luxon sidesteps questions on te reo use at Ashburton meeting

3

Sunday morning to bring rare sight of planets and meteor shower

4

Driver pleads guilty in crash that killed Nicki Minaj's dad

5

Climate group: Deflating Auckland tyres 'first action' in 'new wave' of protest

Latest Stories

Man found dead on road near Masterton

Hamilton man left in critical condition after stabbing - police

Nadia Lim comments were 'unacceptable, offensive' - DGL board

Death toll in Havana hotel blast reaches 18, including child

Ben Stokes hits 5 straight sixes to bring up 64-ball county 100

Related Stories

Abuse of ED staff widespread in NZ hospitals, says doctor

Countdown to freeze price of over 500 essentials for winter

Air NZ successfully raises $1.2b equity

Unemployment rate stable, wage inflation increases