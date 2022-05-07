Police tracing dead man's steps after body found near Masterton

Police are appealing for the public's help to find out how a deceased man "may have been struck by a vehicle" on a road near Masterton.

The road is expected to remain closed for some time and there are no diversions available. (Source: 1News)

Police told 1News that the 20-year-old local man had suffered a "sudden death". A hearse had been seen leaving the scene of the incident on Masterton Castlepoint Road.

In a statement, Wairarapa Police said there were "initial indications that he may have been struck by a vehicle".

"Police are now working to piece together the man's movements the night before he died, and to understand the circumstances surrounding his death."

Officers were called to the scene at around 4.30am on Saturday morning after the man was found unresponsive on the road, according to the police.

In an earlier statement, police said a scene examination had taken place and that enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Anyone with information or who has knowledge of the incident, or those involved, is being asked to call police on 105, quoting event number P050489639.