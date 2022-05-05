BNZ announces $709 million half-year profit

Source: 1News

The Bank of New Zealand has posted a half-year profit of $709 million, an increase of over 7% - or $49 million - from last year's number.

So how much is the “bank of mum and dad” lending?

So how much is the “bank of mum and dad” lending? (Source: Breakfast)

Following increased economic uncertainty, BNZ says that a focus on growing small and medium businesses, as well as an increase in revenue has contributed to the profit.

Chief executive Dan Huggins welcomed the results as a reflection of the country’s recovery in a post-Covid environment.

“With uncertainty continuing to dominate the outlook, we’ve set about making life easier and more predictable for our business customers with low-cost lending, and increased flexibility and value in how businesses transact,” he says.

“New Zealand’s business owners deserve the country’s thanks. Over the past two years they’ve poured everything into keeping their doors open and people in jobs."

On Wednesday, New Zealand's largest bank ANZ announced a $1.1 billion first-half profit.

BusinessBusinessPersonal FinanceEconomy

Popular Stories

1

Deaf dog waiting more than 500 days for home put down by SPCA

2

Full video: Ardern speaks with media after biosecurity announcement

3

Child under 10 among NZ's latest Covid-19 deaths

4

QLD girl fights for life after being left in sweltering bus

5

8609 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, 20 deaths reported

Latest Stories

Miami stars give Heat commanding playoff series lead over 76ers

Review: Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness misses the mark

Air NZ successfully raises $1.2b equity

Nelson family baking to raise funds for Kyiv children's hospital

UN: Record number of people without enough to eat in 2021

Related Stories

Credit data shows consumers hit by rising prices, interest rates

Public reporting of pay gap could see women's pay increase - study

Buyer beware for purchasers of non-fungible tokens

Westpac Australia fined $40 million for charging dead clients