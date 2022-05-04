ANZ posts $1.1 billion first-half profit

The country's biggest bank has posted a strong first-half profit, but sees challenges ahead amid rising inflation and interest rates.

ANZ's net profit rose 18% on the year earlier to $1.1 billion in the six months ended March, which includes gains on financial instruments used to manage risk.

Otherwise, the cash profit was up just 1% to $968 million.

New Zealand chief executive Antonia Watson said the result reflected the strength of the housing market, with more than a third of homeowners ahead on their loans by six months or more.

"The business has successfully grown home loan market share and carefully navigated through significant regulatory change over the period," she said.

Customer deposits rose 3.4% in the six months from September, while net loans and advances rose 3.8%, including a 7% increase in home loans to more than $100b.

However, Watson said rising interest rates and inflation were creating challenges for small and medium sized businesses as consumers begin to tighten their belts.

"Many of our business customers tell us that borrowing more money is often not the solution," she said, adding that non-home lending to businesses and institutions was muted over the period, but still rose by $900m.

"While we do work with those seeking additional working capital support, many are using their existing cash resources or facilities."

Watson said provisions for bad debts were broadly flat, with a $20m release recognised for the half.

She said the bank's funds management business had managed through significant market volatility over the period.

The transfer of KiwiSaver default customers in December to newly-appointed default providers meant KiwiSaver funds under management dropped overall by $665m to $18.5b from $19.1b

However, she said bank still maintained its position as New Zealand's biggest fund manager and KiwiSaver provider managing more than $37b in investments for more than 650,000 investors.

Unsustainable housing market poses risk to economy - Reserve Bank

The Reserve Bank says a larger housing correction could be on the cards, as house prices remain above sustainable levels.

House prices have declined 4% since their peak last November, after rising 48% over two years.

The central bank's half yearly financial stability report, said recent buyers with limited equity are vulnerable to declines, and a large fall would significantly reduce wealth and lead to less consumer spending.

It said the high house prices, the war in Ukraine and the Omicron outbreak, mean near-term risks to the financial system have increased.

But the RBNZ said New Zealand's financial system remains well placed to support the economy. It also did not rule out a global recession in the coming months.

However, the housing market continued to pose a risk to the economy.

"While a gradual decline in house prices to more sustainable levels is desirable from a financial stability perspective, a sharp correction remains a plausible outcome that would have broad economic implications.

"Relative December 2021 prices, we estimate that a 30% fall in house price could lead to around 10% of all outstanding mortgage debt to fall into negative equity (the value of the borrower's property being less than the outstanding mortgage amount)," the report said.

The report said debt-servicing costs will increase significantly as current fixed-rate mortgages re-price over the coming year.

"Some recent mortgage borrowers are vulnerable and could face difficulty servicing their debts, but overall the threat to the financial system is limited."

But it meant some households will need to tighten their belts to manage the impact on their finances.

It said banks kept test interest rates in their serviceability assessments at about 6%, above the current mortgage rates, providing some reassurance that buffers were in place.

It said households balance sheets remained strong and loan-to-value ratio restrictions have limited the build up of risky debt as house prices increased.

"Debt servicing vulnerabilities do not pose a significant threat to the stability of the financial system at current mortgage rates, although some more vulnerable households could face stress from a combination of further significant increases in mortgage rates and living costs," the report said.

The RBNZ said similar to households, debt servicing costs for businesses are also increasing with interest rates.

But on its own, the bank said it was unlikely to cause financial strain given the low starting point of interest rates and general deleveraging by businesses over the past few years.

"However, when combined with other cost pressures and reduced spending due to the Omicron outbreak, some businesses are likely to become stressed."

It said low interest rates during the pandemic saw debt servicing costs decline, increasing borrowing capacity and the share of new lending at high-debt-to-income ratios (DTI).

But the RBNZ reaffirmed that it was proceeding to design a framework for setting up DTI restrictions.

It said analysis showed first home buyers would be least affected by a DTI restriction, with investors impacted the most as they tended to borrow at higher DTIs than other groups.

The RBNZ planned to have the framework finalised by late this year, so that restrictions could be introduced by mid-2023 if needed.

It also said rental yields remained historically low as interest rates continued to rise, meaning rental property has become a less attractive investment.

"This points to increased pressure for rents to grow, or for house prices to decline, to bring rental yields in line with returns on other assets," the bank said.

