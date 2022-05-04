New faces, new roles, same goal: Black Ferns ready to 'win games'

For Canterbury sisters Alana and Chelsea Bremner – along with many others – the Black Ferns squad announcement was a reason for celebration.

New director of rugby Wayne Smith announced his first squad since taking over the side on Wednesday, naming a 31-strong squad for the upcoming Pacific Four series in June.

Among them were the Bremners, with Chelsea hoping to earn her first cap in the black jersey later this year.

"This is what we've been training for the last few years," she said.

"We’re so lucky to be a part of rugby at the moment."

Further north at the announcement in Auckland, a familiar face was revealed in a new role, with Auckland first-five Ruahei Demant named as the captain for the upcoming series with recent skipper Les Elder and Eloise Blackwell both omitted from the squad.

Demant told 1News she thought the new coaching management was joking when they called her about the job.

"When I was told by our coaches I was shocked," Demant said.

"I think what was even harder is, I was told but I couldn't share it with anyone… and then trying to navigate my head around do I need to do things differently."

Demant won't waver in determination though, with the qualified lawyer leading the side after suffering three knee blowouts in her career.

"I got my surgery in 2016," she said.

"I was told two weeks after my surgery I would never play again by my surgeon - here I am."

Alongside her will be former sevens gold medallist Ruby Tui, making the Black Ferns' 15-a-side squad for the first time on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old said the call-up was a dream come true regardless of the rugby career she’s had to date.

"Look, as an 18-year-old it was always 15s - sevens wasn't a thing, it wasn't at the Olympics," Tui said.

"I've had such amazing blessings in that sevens jersey so to come back here at a very young, youthful age, it takes me back."

The first Test is in just over four weeks, but already the new skipper has a simple goal as they build towards the Rugby World Cup after a tumultuous period.

"We're here to play rugby and win games."