Wayne Smith omits veterans in first Black Ferns squad

Wayne Smith has named his first squad since taking over the Black Ferns, omitting some of the team's long-standing veterans while selecting seven rookies for their upcoming Pacific Four series.

Black Ferns huddle after a win. (Source: Photosport)

Smith, who took over as coach following Glenn Moore's departure after a review into the team's culture and environment, selected a 31-strong squad Wednesday for the Pacific Four Series in June.

The team was announced by former Black Ferns captain and World Cup winner Dr Farah Palmer in Auckland before a panel featuring new captain Ruahei Demant, assistant coach Wesley Clarke and rookie Ruby Tui answered questions.

"It ended up being done at Sir Graham Henry's house over two days," Clarke said of the selection process.

"We started with looking at vision from [last year's] tour and then obviously some players put their hands up through Super Rugby Aupiki and then of course there were camps.

"Those camps in particular, we were looking for athletes that can play the game plan we're looking to produce at the World Cup."

Interestingly, several experienced players including Les Elder, Eloise Blackwell and Renee Wickliffe have missed selection for the Pacific Four Series.

Smith said in a separate statement the omissions were about making sure all players can put their best foot forward when wearing the black jersey.

“These are players that have had a significant impact on the Black Ferns team for a long time," Smith said.

"We want them to be in the best possible condition to be selected for Rugby World Cup.”

Wayne Smith. (Source: Photosport)

The Black Ferns kick off their Rugby World Cup preparations against Australia, Canada and the USA in the Pacific Four Series this June.

The first Test against Australia will be on Monday June 2 followed by Canada on Sunday June 12 before finishing up with the US on June 18.

The Pacific Four Series will be the first international fixtures for the Black Ferns in New Zealand since August 2019 and Smith's first outing as director of rugby alongside assistant coaches Clarke and Whitney Hansen.

Smith said the he was confident the seven debutants in the team will make an impact.

“These players really showed up in Aupiki. They are young, eager and really deserve the chance to have a crack”.

The Rugby World Cup kicks off at Eden Park on October 8.

Black Ferns squad [*denotes debut]

Hookers

Luka Connor (25, Chiefs, Bay of Plenty, 4)

Natalie Delamere (25, Matatū, Bay of Plenty, new cap)

Georgia Ponsonby (22, Matatū, Canterbury, 2)

Props

Lucy Anderson (30, Matatū, Canterbury, new cap)

Tanya Kalounivale (23, Chiefs, Waikato, new cap)

Pip Love (32, Matatū, Canterbury, 15)

Angel Mulu (22, Chiefs, Bay of Plenty, new cap)

Krystal Murray (28, Blues, Northland, 1)

Leilani Perese (29, Counties Manukau, 11)

Amy Rule (21, Matatū, Canterbury, 3)

Locks

Chelsea Bremner (27, Matatū, Canterbury, 0)

Joanah Ngan Woo (26, Hurricanes, Wellington, 5)

Maiakawanakaulani Roos (20, Blues, Auckland, 3)

Loose Forwards

Alana Bremner (25, Matatū, Canterbury, 3)

Tafito Lafaele (21, Blues, Auckland, new cap)

Liana Mikaele Tu'u (20, Blues, Auckland, 4)

Kaipo Olsen-Baker (19, Hurricanes, Manawatu, new cap)

Kendra Reynolds (29, Matatū, Bay of Plenty, 1)

Halfbacks

Ariana Bayler (25, Chiefs, Waikato, 4)

Kendra Cocksedge (33, Matatū, Canterbury, 57)

Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu (30, Chiefs, Counties Manukau, 6)

Inside Backs

Ruahei Demant (27, Blues, Auckland, 15) – captain

Amy du Plessis (22, Matatū, Canterbury, 0)

Carla Hohepa (36, Chiefs, Waikato, 28)

Patricia Maliepo (19, Blues, Auckland, 3)

Chelsea Semple (29, Chiefs, Waikato, 26)

Outside Backs

Renee Holmes (22, Matatū, Waikato, 1)

Ayesha Leti-I'iga (23, Hurricanes, Wellington, 12)

Cheyelle Robins-Reti (25, Hurricanes, Waikato, 3)

Grace Steinmetz (24, Matatū, Canterbury, 0)

Ruby Tui (30, Chiefs, Counties Manukau, new cap)

Unavailable due to injury: Charmaine McMenamin, Aleisha-Pearl Nelson, Grace Brooker, Kelsie Wills, Kennedy Simon



