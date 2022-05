Commuters are facing delays on Auckland's Northwestern Motorway (SH16) after an "incident" on Wednesday morning.

Traffic on Auckland's Northwestern Motorway, May 3, 2022. (Source: NZTA)

At around 7.15am Waka Kotahi NZTA said all lanes are open after a section of the motorway near Fred Taylor Dr both northbound and southbound were earlier closed.

Police say they attended the incident and had closed a section of the motorway as a "precaution".

"Please expect delays as congestion eases from this incident," Waka Kotahi said.