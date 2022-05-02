Black Ferns Sevens in last-gasp Langford final defeat

Source: 1News

The Black Ferns Sevens have tasted a thrilling late defeat in the final of the Langford World Series tournament, beaten by old foes Australia 21-17 in the decider.

Sarah Hirini scores in final of Langford Sevens

Sarah Hirini scores in final of Langford Sevens (Source: Sky )

After Madison Levi opened the scoring for Australia, NZ hit back with tries to Alena Saili and then Sarah Hirini on the stroke of halftime, for a 10-7 lead at the break.

Charlotte Caslick opened the second-half scoring for the Australians, the conversion giving them a four-point lead with just over five minutes remaining.

NZ retook the lead with little over two minutes left on the clock through Michaela Blyde, with the conversion just sneaking over off the post for a 17-10 lead.

Hirini was forced off with a bloody nose with a minute remaining, but her side managed to retain possession for much of the remainder.

Australia launched one last attack deep into injury time, however, with Lily Dick scrambling over to break Kiwi hearts.

Earlier, Portia Woodman notched her 200th try on the World Series, the first woman to reach the milestone.

It was the Black Ferns' first tournament on the World Series since 2020.

