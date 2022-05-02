Black Ferns Sevens haka honours Woodman on 200 try milestone

Portia Woodman made sevens history in Canada today, becoming the first woman to score 200 World Series tries.

She notched the first try and 200th in total in her side's 38-0 win over the hosts at the Langford tournament, before adding a second for the quarter-final clash shortly afterwards.

Upon returning to the dressing room, she was greeted by teammates wearing t-shirts acknowledging her achievement.

They then performed a haka, to which Woodman joined in, before they huddled together.

This tournament marked Woodman's first World Series event due to injury and Covid disruption.

New Zealand will play Australia in the final after defeating France in the semi-finals.