3 stolen vehicles used in ram-raid on Auckland shopping centre

Three retail stories were ram-raided at Ormiston Town Centre in Auckland on Tuesday morning.

Damage to Noel Leeming store in Flat Bush, Auckland after ram raid. (Source: 1News)

Police said a number of electronics and clothing items were taken.

They say three stolen vehicles were used in the raid at around 1.10am.

"The offenders' behaviour and manner of driving has endangered security and cleaning staff working in the retail complex at the time," a police spokesperson told 1News.

No one was injured in the incident.

The offenders fled the scene in two of the stolen vehicles.

Police said inquiries are underway and CCTV footage is being reviewed.

An Ormiston Town Centre spokesperson told 1News: "The centre owners are concerned about the increase in incidents across Auckland and are increasing security measures at the centre."

"We are working with Police who are making inquiries into the incident."