RSA President urges young people to attend Akl ANZAC service

Auckland’s RSA President Graham Gibson is urging young people to attend this year’s ANZAC service at the Domain, despite it being an invite-only event.

Last year was a bumper turn out at Auckland's Domain service after Covid disrupted the year before, but numbers are expected to be low this year.

An invite-only ceremony is planned for Monday, with the public will be kept off the court of honour and whilst dignitaries will lay wreaths, there will be no speeches

“Telling a veteran well it's only invite only is a bit of an insult, so I encourage any veteran who served this nation male or female. Come forward come to the services join in and be a part of it,” Gibson said.

Auckland Council is working with the RSA on the event but says the shift to orange left it with an uphill battle to get logistics like parking sorted in time.

“So we are working to see if we can accommodate the crowds but it will not be the same as previous years we won't have the big lighting towers or big screens there will not be parking down on the cricket grounds,” David Burt from Auckland Council said.

“The Domain Drive will still be open for through traffic if people are coming we ask them to respect that.”

So while the public can attend, it will be from a distance, to protect veterans from Omicron.

“The underlying thing we have agreed with the RSA is we have to keep the veterans safe so we are asking people to keep back and give them some space and keep them safe,” Burt said.

Respecting others health, as important as remembering our long-fallen soldiers.