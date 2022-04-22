Meningococcal disease rates drop significantly over pandemic years

Scientists are warning a drop in meningococcal infections across Aotearoa is not a reason to get complacent.

Over the past few years, the rate of infection has significantly lessened, reaching a 25-year low in 2020. While there were 120 cases in 2018 and 139 in 2019, there were only 35 in 2020 and 44 in 2021.

Vaccinations are down too. In 2018, 15,945 shots were administered. Last year, the number was 7,803.

Epidemiologist Amanda Kvalsvig has treated many children with the disease and says while rare, it has devastating consequences.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This infection is every family’s nightmare; impacts are life altering and life limiting,” she said.

Michael Moncur knows this first-hand, after he contracted the disease during his first year of study in 2018.

“It just happens so fast. Literally within 12 hours I went from being healthy to fighting for my life.”

At his worst, he faced a 10% chance of survival. For his family and friends, it was painful too.

“I’ve talked to mum about it since and it was probably one of the worst things she ever went through.”

Meningococcal disease is caused by a bacteria called neisseria meningitidis and it can lethally affect the lining of the brain, spinal cord and bloodstream.

Kvalsvig says New Zealand has what it needs to prevent this infection, it is just not being used.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are tried and tested vaccines for meningococcal disease, but New Zealand has not made good use of those.”

She is now part of team researching other possible preventative measures, after Covid lockdowns challenged theories around the spread of meningitis.

“Before pandemic we knew household crowding was driving infection, really interesting during lockdown, people at home in houses, were even more crowded, disease didn’t spread well or at all, its intriguing, shows us there’s other things we should be looking at in terms of controlling spread.”

Although cases have dropped over the past few months, she says Covid protection measures may have played a large role in this with limited social interaction, smaller gatherings and border control.

This was seen overseas also, in places such as the US and UK with lockdowns and restrictions affecting the spread.

However, these overseas numbers are spiking again, and Kvalsvig warns this is a taste of what is to come for Aotearoa.

“When we see spikes happening in other countries, we're looking at our own future too. That’s what we need to watch. We're starting to open borders and society, and we can expect this bug is going to come back.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As a result, many want action.

Last month, the Meningitis Foundation presented a petition to Government for 16 year olds to get free access to two of the many vaccines available in NZ, each one covering different strains.

Currently, only 13 to 25 year olds entering their first year of close-contact living, such as university halls or hostels, qualify for a free shot.

Having lived through the “terrifying experience”, Moncur backs free doses for more of the population.

“I think it’s extremely important for people to get vaccinated, and for it to be free would be even better because it makes it so much more accessible for people to receive it.”

Health Minister Andrew Little says due to current low number of cases in New Zealand, Labour is not promising anything yet.

“It’s not about saying no we'll never do it, it’s about making sure what we do is effective given the risks we face at this particular time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, National’s health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti, says his party stands behind improving the outreach and outlook of the vaccines.

“We will advance moving the meningitis vaccine onto the immunisation schedule if privileged to be Government in 2023.”