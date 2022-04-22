Children's music awards finalists announced

It wasn't until Michal Bush had children of her own that she knew writing kids' music was her calling.

"You suddenly realise how many hours you are going to spend listening to children's music," she joked.

She's one of two songwriters nominated for APRA Best Children's Song in this year's awards for her songs 'Family' and 'Goodnight'.

Also nominated is Kath Bee, a kiwi songwriting veteran, best known for her song 'Individuality'.

Now she's written a tune for a kiwi initiative called E Tū Tāngata, which aims to raise awareness for and tackle Tall Poppy Syndrome - the idea of criticising or making fun of success.

"In New Zealand, we have this humour that is sarcastic and it puts people down," Kath said.

"You can ask an 8-year-old what they're good at and they don't want to tell you."

There are also categories for best artist and best music video.

The awards ceremony will be held on May 15 at the Tuning Fork in Spark Arena, put together by kids entertainer Suzy Cato.

"To celebrate those that are making those songs, they're really just big kids in disguise themselves," Cato said.

"It's important that we acknowledge the work that they're doing, their mahi, because they're doing it with their heart."

