Sir David Attenborough named 'Champion of the Earth' by UN

The United Nations has named Sir David Attenborough as Champion of the Earth in celebration of Earth Day on Friday.

The award recognises the British broadcaster's devotion to telling stories about the natural world and climate change.s

The head of the UN's Environment Programme said Attenborough's work has helped people fall in love with the planet.

Accepting the award, Attenborough said: "We know what the problems are and we know how to solve them, all we lack is unified action."

Attenborough has been working as a natural historian and broadcaster for seven decades.

