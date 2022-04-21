Family films as great white shark lunges, bites at boat in WA

A Western Australia family has filmed the terrifying moment a great white shark attacked their boat, biting at the motor.

The Tuckfield family told Nine News they were fishing on their 7.2 metre boat off the coast of Mandurah, south of Perth, on Good Friday when a large shark - about three or four metres long - approached.

They said it was circling for about an hour.

"He tried to take a chunk out of the motor, we were mesmerised," David Tuckfield said.

"Such a big majestic creature ... we don't appreciate them until you see them up close and it is their playground."

But despite the no doubt scary encounter, the family say it won't stop them heading back out on the water, and in fact it was the highlight of their Easter weekend.