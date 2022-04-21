Trailer claims Donald Trump walked out of Piers Morgan interview

Former US President Donald Trump has - according to a TV trailer - seemingly stormed out of an interview with British TV host Piers Morgan over a question regarding Trump’s false claims of election fraud.

Morgan, who has been a vocal supporter of Trump in the past, was questioning the businessman on his new show, Piers Morgan Uncensored.

In a highly dramatised trailer for the interview, Trump can be heard saying “I think I’m a very honest man, much more honest than you are” in apparent reference to Morgan.

Later, Morgan states “it was a free and fair election – you lost”, referring to the 2020 election in which Trump was beaten by current President Joe Biden, missing out on a second term in office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has always maintained the election was subject to widespread fraud but despite various investigations, no evidence of this has been found.

The trailer goes on to show Trump and Morgan talking over each other, with Trump making comments like “I don’t think you’re real”.

He is then seen standing up, saying “turn the camera off. Very dishonest.”

Vision later released indicates that though Trump was clearly unhappy with the interview, he may not have gone as far as storming off.

The interview comes as speculation grows about Trump’s formal announcement of his presidential candidacy in 2024.

He has hinted that he will run again but has not yet made it official.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Morgan’s new show marks the controversial TV host’s return to British screens since leaving Good Morning Britain over a row surrounding controversial comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, last year.

The interview will air on Talk TV in the UK on Monday at 8pm local time (8am Tuesday NZT).