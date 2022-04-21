All Whites to face Peru in lead up to World Cup play off

The All Whites will play Peru in the lead up to their World Cup intercontinental play off match.

All Whites Chris Wood. (Source: Photosport)

New Zealand will play the 22nd ranked side in Spain on June 5.

Four days later they'll play another game behind closed doors against a yet to be confirmed opponent.

The two warm up games will lead into their match against Costa Rica for a place at the World Cup.

The All Whites last played Peru in 2017 for a spot in the 2018 World Cup and lost 2-1 on aggregate.

Coach Danny Hay told 1News the All Whites believe they can compete with the highest ranked nations.

"Hopefully New Zealanders are starting to get a sense there’s a lot more positivity in terms of how we’re trying to approach games," he said.

"There’s a real sense of belief that we can take anybody on.

"We’re not taking that negative approach we used to take.

"We’ve got are really good blend of some highly experienced players but some youthful players that really aren’t afraid of anybody."