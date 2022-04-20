Prince Harry says he has 'special relationship' with the Queen

Prince Harry has spoken about his surprise visit with Queen Elizabeth in an interview with American TV.

Since stepping down from royal duties and moving to LA in March 2020 with wife Meghan, the prince's relationships with other members of his family have been strained.

However, he still remains on good terms with his grandmother - the Queen.

While the prince admitted he doesn't know if he'll return to the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June, he told the NBC he's trying to ensure she's protected.

"It was just so nice to see her, you know, she was on great form," he said.

"We have a really special relationship, we talk about things that she can't talk about with anybody else.

"She's got a great sense of humour with me and I'm just making sure that she's protected, you know, and got the right people around her."