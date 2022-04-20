Police seek out drone owner after body found on West Coast

Police say they are looking to identify a person who had been flying a drone on the West Coast, near Charleston, where an unidentified woman was found dead.

A drone in flight (file photo). (Source: istock.com)

In a statement, police said a public appeal for information has resulted in "positive lines of inquiry" for investigators.

They said work to identify the body was continuing after it had been discovered on Tuesday afternoon by a member of the public.

"To assist our ongoing inquiries, we would like to identify the owner of a drone seen flying in the Constant Bay/Doctor Bay area on Saturday 9 April," they said.

Incoming waves at Constant Bay near Charleston on the West Coast (file photo).

"We would also like to hear from anyone who was in that area between 7 and 9 April, who may have seen a person matching the description of the deceased woman."

Police haven’t received any relevant missing person’s reports and are hoping someone may be able to help identify her.

On Wednesday, police said the deceased woman was found by a member of the public at the bottom of a bluff, near a walking track south of Constant Bay.

A floral top found on the body of awoman near Charlseton. (Supplied: NZ Police)

She’s believed to be in her 30s to mid-50s and was wearing grey/pale blue leggings and a floral top under a dark blue top. She was also wearing grey sneakers.

Police said they haven’t found any vehicles in the area, so they believe the woman may have walked from an address in the wider Charleston area.

Grey sneakers found on the body of a woman near Charleston. (Supplied: NZ Police)

They said that given the long weekend, it’s possible she was a visitor to the area.

Police are urging anyone who can help identify her to get in touch via 105 and quote file number 220420/6925.