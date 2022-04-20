Police seek out drone owner after body found on West Coast

Source: 1News

Police say they are looking to identify a person who had been flying a drone on the West Coast, near Charleston, where an unidentified woman was found dead.

A drone in flight (file photo).

A drone in flight (file photo). (Source: istock.com)

In a statement, police said a public appeal for information has resulted in "positive lines of inquiry" for investigators.

They said work to identify the body was continuing after it had been discovered on Tuesday afternoon by a member of the public.

"To assist our ongoing inquiries, we would like to identify the owner of a drone seen flying in the Constant Bay/Doctor Bay area on Saturday 9 April," they said.

Incoming waves at Constant Bay near Charleston on the West Coast (file photo).

Incoming waves at Constant Bay near Charleston on the West Coast (file photo).

"We would also like to hear from anyone who was in that area between 7 and 9 April, who may have seen a person matching the description of the deceased woman."

Police haven’t received any relevant missing person’s reports and are hoping someone may be able to help identify her.

On Wednesday, police said the deceased woman was found by a member of the public at the bottom of a bluff, near a walking track south of Constant Bay.

A floral top found on the body of awoman near Charlseton.

A floral top found on the body of awoman near Charlseton. (Supplied: NZ Police)

She’s believed to be in her 30s to mid-50s and was wearing grey/pale blue leggings and a floral top under a dark blue top. She was also wearing grey sneakers.

Police said they haven’t found any vehicles in the area, so they believe the woman may have walked from an address in the wider Charleston area.

Grey sneakers found on the body of a woman near Charleston.

Grey sneakers found on the body of a woman near Charleston. (Supplied: NZ Police)

They said that given the long weekend, it’s possible she was a visitor to the area.

Police are urging anyone who can help identify her to get in touch via 105 and quote file number 220420/6925.

New ZealandWest Coast

Popular Stories

1

Unvaccinated New Zealand residents stuck overseas

2

10,294 new Covid cases on Thursday, 18 deaths reported

3

Police seek out drone owner after body found on West Coast

4

Auckland's April Lotto hot-streak continues

5

New photo of Queen Elizabeth marks her 96th birthday

Latest Stories

Woman charged over Hamilton Kmart assault

10,294 new Covid cases on Thursday, 18 deaths reported

Ardern and NZ trade delegation touch down in Japan

Tyson Fury denies links with man wanted by US authorities

Little hits back at criticism of $1.9b mental health funding

Related Stories

More Hector's dolphins found dead on South Island beaches

Police seek help identifying woman found dead on West Coast

6 people injured in Lewis Pass crash, SH7 fully reopened

61 people involved in alleged offending at Gloriavale - police