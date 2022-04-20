Good as Gold: Manawatū woman helps kids reach their potential

Source: Seven Sharp

Mercedes Strutt has a "heart of gold" and her work helping struggling children is the reason she's this week's ASB Good as Gold recipient.

In 2017, Strutt decided to start MentorEd, a charitable trust to help struggling and disadvantaged young Kiwis, after helping foster children in emergency situations.

Her charity matches big-hearted volunteers with children who need a little extra help. It was born out of learning deficiencies she noticed in some of the children she has fostered.

The programme, which includes a shaggy black therapy dog, operates in six schools in Palmerston North and her dream is for the concept to be rolled out around Aotearoa.

She said the joy she sees when she goes into schools and the delight on kids’ faces is what drives her.

"It's all about feeling supported, building their self-esteem, knowing somebody is there to listen and be their biggest champion," she said.

ASB is giving $5000 towards MentorEd and $5000 for Strutt and her family.

