Fears for welfare of missing Canterbury teenager

Source: 1News

Police are asking the public for help to find a teenager who has gone missing from a residence in Canterbury.

Missing teenager Isobelle.

Missing teenager Isobelle. (Supplied: NZ Police)

Isobelle, 14, was last seen on Saturday at an address in the town of Southbridge.

She was wearing brown cargo pants, a crop top, white Nike Airforce shoes and had a blue Country Road shoulder bag.

Police say they and her family would like to know she is safe and well.

If anyone has information that could help in tracking her down, they’re asked to contact police on 105 and quote file number 220416/7386.

New ZealandChristchurch and Canterbury

Popular Stories

1

Doctors noticing rise in concern over vaccine side effects

2

Police seek help identifying woman found dead on West Coast

3

Fears for welfare of missing Canterbury teenager

4

Woman at Perth salon flies into violent rage after mask request

5

Full 1pm Covid-19 update delayed due to tech glitch

Latest Stories

Full 1pm Covid-19 update delayed due to tech glitch

Hot air balloon makes crash landing on Melbourne street

Fears for welfare of missing Canterbury teenager

House in Auckland's Ōtāhuhu badly damaged in fire

Volcanologist outlines chances of Ruapehu eruption

Related Stories

Man dies after crash involving two motorcycles, vehicle

Helicopter company, gin maker joining forces to attract tourists

Christchurch carnival rides closed after child, 7, trapped

Man charged with murder of 64-year-old Christchurch woman