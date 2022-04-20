Fears for welfare of missing Canterbury teenager

Police are asking the public for help to find a teenager who has gone missing from a residence in Canterbury.

Missing teenager Isobelle. (Supplied: NZ Police)

Isobelle, 14, was last seen on Saturday at an address in the town of Southbridge.

She was wearing brown cargo pants, a crop top, white Nike Airforce shoes and had a blue Country Road shoulder bag.

Police say they and her family would like to know she is safe and well.

If anyone has information that could help in tracking her down, they’re asked to contact police on 105 and quote file number 220416/7386.