Man arrested in Auckland after discharging firearm 'at random'

A 28-year-old man is due to appear in court on Tuesday following an incident involving a gun in West Auckland.

The incident occurred on Cherry Tree Place, in the Auckland suburb of Massey, around 2.30am on Easter Monday.

The man appeared in the Waitākere District Court on Monday on a range of charges.

Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan said in a statement later Monday morning that the man "discharged the firearm three times at random".

"On arrival, a firearm was pointed at police. The area was cordoned off and AOS attended the scene," Hassan said.

He is next due to appear in the Manukau District Court on Tuesday afternoon.

A neighbour in the area told 1News they awoke in the middle of the night to sounds of a police helicopter. Another said they were warned to shelter indoors by police.

Hassan said there were no injuries but a scene guard was put in in place with CIB [Criminal Investigation Branch] conducting a scene examination on Monday.

St John was also called to the incident initially but stood down without attending to any patients, a spokesperson told 1News.

It comes after Police Constable Matthew Hunt was murdered while on patrol in Massey in mid-2020. Another altercation that attracted a large armed police presence unfolded in the suburb last February.