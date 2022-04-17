Man sought in relation to aggravated robbery near Kaitaia

Police are appealing to the public to help identify a man that may assist with their investigation into an aggravated robbery in the Far North on Saturday night.

A man that police would like the public's help to identify.

Police say the incident occurred on State Highway 10, in the Coopers Beach area, around 7.30pm.

"Police urge anyone who was in the area and has information which will help identify the person to speak with police," police said.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number 220417/7949, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.