Holiday motorists warned as wet weather hits upper North Island

Holidaymakers heading home from the upper North Island have been warned to drive to the conditions with severe weather expected in the area on Easter Monday.

Rainy weather (file image). (Source: istock.com)

MetService said a heavy rain warning remains in force for Northland and heavy rain watches are in place for eastern parts of Auckland north of Orewa, Great Barrier Island, Coromandel Peninsula, and Bay of Plenty.

Here are the latest Severe Weather Watches Warnings. A low to the west of the upper North Island directs a moist and unstable northeasterly flow over the area. A Heavy Rain Warning remains in force for Northland. You can get the latest information here https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 ^KL pic.twitter.com/PUgGnVZyKI — MetService (@MetService) April 17, 2022

"Expect a further 70 to 100mm of rain to accumulate on top of what has already fallen, mainly in the north and east. Peak rates of 15 to 25mm/h, but 25 to 40mm/h possible in localised thundery downpours, especially in the north and east," MetService warned.

ADVERTISEMENT

MetService said heavy rain could cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly and surface flooding and slips are also possible meaning driving conditions could be hazardous.

Waka Kotahi have also issued a warning, advising motorists heavy rain and winds in Northland will likely affect holiday traffic, causing further delays.

Systems Manager at Waka Kotahi, Kobus Du Toit, said “Unfortunately, Northland’s mild and sunny weekend weather changed dramatically overnight.

RETURNING HOLIDAY TRAFFIC: Heading home following the long weekend? We anticipate traffic delays on key routes across the #SH1 Auckland/Northland network. Consider leaving when traffic is lighter, either early in the morning or late at night. More: https://t.co/uDDj6epp4q. ^MF pic.twitter.com/17ntWRXikL — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) April 17, 2022

“If you are in Northland today and your plans are flexible, we suggest you delay travel. For those needing to head home from their Easter break, we urge you to remain alert while driving and expect the unexpected.

“If you must travel, drive to the conditions, slow down and maintain a greater following distance between your vehicle and the one in front. Stay alert for unreported hazards, such as surface flooding, slips, fallen trees and branches, and treat any downed powerlines as live,” Du Toit said.

Motorists are urged to check travel routes for disruptions before departing their holiday spots.

ADVERTISEMENT

Waka Kotahi said Journey Planner will show if SH16 becomes a recommended route for people driving from Auckland to Northland.

Waka Kotahi added traffic is likely to be heaviest between Wellsford and Puhoi between 12pm and 5pm on Monday.

Du Toit said “congestion and delays will be inevitable today, so please be patient and take regular breaks to stay alert and avoid fatigue."

While parts of the country are in for a gloomy day, widespread heavy rain is not expected to continue later than Tuesday.