Good Sorts: The handyman helping everybody

Lindsay Watts spends his weekdays fixing other people’s cars.

“I do minor repairs for people at cost price,” he told 1News.

Cost price is also known as next to nothing

Jo Crawford is among the many on the receiving end of Watts’ kindness.

Watts has been fixing her car for about 20 years.

He also does a free call out service and not just for cars.

He’s doing Zoe’s bike she got for Christmas, Watts also fixes her windows, mows her lawns, and wrestles with bike assembly.

“He’s amazing. He helps everybody,” she explained.

Watts has been caring for two of his now teenage grandkids full-time since they were very young.

“He’s grumpy sometimes but generally all good,” his grandson Dan explained.

Although his yard could do with a little clean up, he spends his weekends cleaning toilets for the council in some far-flung places.

Watts isn’t advertising for more work. he just can’t say no when someone asks for help.