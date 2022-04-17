Good Sorts: The handyman helping everybody

Source: 1News

Lindsay Watts spends his weekdays fixing other people’s cars.

“I do minor repairs for people at cost price,” he told 1News.

Cost price is also known as next to nothing

Jo Crawford is among the many on the receiving end of Watts’ kindness.

Watts has been fixing her car for about 20 years.

He also does a free call out service and not just for cars.

He’s doing Zoe’s bike she got for Christmas, Watts also fixes her windows, mows her lawns, and wrestles with bike assembly.

“He’s amazing. He helps everybody,” she explained.

Watts has been caring for two of his now teenage grandkids full-time since they were very young.

“He’s grumpy sometimes but generally all good,” his grandson Dan explained.

Although his yard could do with a little clean up, he spends his weekends cleaning toilets for the council in some far-flung places.

Watts isn’t advertising for more work. he just can’t say no when someone asks for help.

New ZealandGood Sorts

Popular Stories

1

ARISE interns allegedly told to work on pastors' garden

2

Mum relieved kids stuck behind Taranaki police cordon let out

3

Road closed after man fatally shot by police in New Plymouth

4

Gang members in Auckland issued with infringement notices

5

Opinion: 'Robbed' Highlanders may have right to be angry

Latest Stories

Good Sorts: The handyman helping everybody

Kākāpō chicks get CT scans as disease threatens endangered birds

Helicopter company, gin maker joining forces to attract tourists

Pope condemns Ukraine war 'cruelty' at Vatican Easter vigil

Luckless Warriors go down to Roosters

Related Stories

Good Sorts: Dunedin woman is the kererū's best mate

Good Sorts: Mosgiel woman's acts of kindness impress neighbours

Good Sorts: Woman sorts goods and more for Waitara residents

Good Sorts: Pair protecting Auckland golf course from pests