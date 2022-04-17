Caleb Tangitau stars as All Blacks sevens dominate England

The New Zealand sevens team have bounced back from their shock Vancouver Sevens World Series quarter-final loss to Australia by thrashing England 34-5 to remain in the hunt for fifth place.

Caleb Tangitau, in action during last week's tournament in Singapore, played a dominant role for New Zealand against England. (Source: Photosport)

Led by the pace and power of 19-year-old Caleb Tangitau, who scored two tries, the All Blacks sevens blew England away after losing their cup quarter-final to Australia 19-12.

Perhaps stung by letting go a 12-0 lead against the Aussies, New Zealand poured on the pressure from the kick-off and hardly allowed England the ball. When they did win possession, England invariably coughed it up via handling errors.

Leroy Carter was over under posts early after a break by Tangitau, and, from the re-start, Kurt Baker kicked long to find touch, New Zealand won the lineout and a long Brady Rush pass put Tangitau over on the left.

In a repeat of the tactic, another long Baker re start found touch on other side, with Rush the next try scorer after a long pass by Baker.

And Baker, the 33-year-old veteran, was under the posts 90 seconds after the halftime hooter when England rolled the dice but were once again turned over.

It gave New Zealand a 24-0 halftime lead and at that point England had held possession in New Zealand territory only twice.

A significant moment came with six minutes to go when England’s 34-year-old veteran Dan Norton, the world series record try scorer, came on in his final tournament.

However, rather than allow Norton to enjoy the moment, Tangitau beat him for pace on the left edge to score his second try – Norton’s smile suggesting he recognised a potential changing of the guard.

There was still time for Akuila Rokolisoa to score after great work and an offload by Tone Ng Shiu, with England’s Will Homer over after the final hooter.

New Zealand will play South Africa for fifth place at 12.01pm.