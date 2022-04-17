5933 Covid-19 community cases, 10 deaths to report on Sunday

There are 5933 Covid-19 community cases and 10 Covid-related deaths to report on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 vaccination centre in Auckland. (Source: 1News)

There are 537 people in hospital with the virus, including 20 in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

The ministry said a statement on Saturday under-reported hospital numbers for the Bay of Plenty due to a data reporting issue which has since been resolved.

ADVERTISEMENT

The figure for the Bay of Plenty was reported as 17. It has since been corrected to 27.

Our seven-day rolling average of case numbers has continued to decline, with Sunday's seven-day rolling average at 8,170, down from 10,543 last Sunday.

"The number of reported community cases is expected to continue to fluctuate day to day, but the overall trend remains an overall reduction in reported cases," the ministry said.

The ministry is also reporting 10 deaths of people with Covid-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

Age and location breakdowns of the people who have died over the past two days are unavailable on Sunday.

"This is a very sad time for whānau and friends and our thoughts are with them."

It brings the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 586 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths to 14.

A reminder has also been issued for people to have plans in place should they catch Covid-19 or are identified as a household contact of a case over the Easter weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

"You would need to self-isolate and likely remain wherever you test positive or become a household contact, so there may be extra costs involved in paying for additional accommodation and changing your travel plans," the ministry said.

People have been reminded to be up to date with vaccinations; continue to wear a mask; and stay home and avoid others if they are feeling unwell, isolating or waiting for Covid-19 test results.

The ministry has also announced changes to border cases.

From Monday, new arrivals who test positive for Covid-19 within seven days of arriving in the country will be reported as a border case. The current definition is within 14 days of a positive test.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recent arrivals who test positive for the virus after seven days will now be reported as community cases in a reflection of "the most likely source of infection after being in the country for more than a week", the ministry said.

There were 13,636 cases and 30 deaths to report over Friday and Saturday.