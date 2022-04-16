Man charged with murder of 64-year-old Christchurch woman

A 42-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Christchurch woman Val Heaney after she was found dead in her home earlier this month.

The man will appear in Christchurch District Court on Monday 18 April. (Source: 1News)

Heaney, 64, was found dead in her home on Walcot Street in Bromley on April 4.

The man was known to Heaney and will appear in Christchurch District Court on Monday 18 April charged with murder.

“Police would like to thank the community for their support and cooperation throughout the investigation,” Detective Senior Sergeant Nicola Reeves said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I would also like to acknowledge the dedication of the investigation team, who have worked tirelessly to achieve this result.”

Heaney was a community support worker and carer for people with intellectual disabilities.