SBW responds after Jake Paul puts ‘Sonny Williams’ in boxing hit list

Sonny Bill William has told Jake Paul he would hand him his first boxing loss after being included in the YouTube star’s "hit list".

Paul has become a controversial figure in boxing circles after fighting his way to a 5-0 professional record.

Despite the standing, pundits have pointed out Paul's opponents to date include fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, retired basketballer Nate Robinson and retired MMA stars Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley twice. The latter three on Paul's list are all in their mid to late 30s.

However, the social media celebrity has delivered each time he's stepped in the ring, winning four of his five bouts by knockout while attracting hundreds of thousands of pay-per-view buys.

Looking forward, Paul was asked who he was lining up for a fight in August on The Fight podcast with Teddy Atlas and Ken Rideout this week.

"There are lot of names," Paul told the pair.

Paul then rattled off some of the biggest names in combat sports including Floyd Mayweather, Oscar de la Hoya, Anderson Silva, and Tommy Fury.

He then finished by adding “Sonny Williams out of Australia” to his list in a comical callout of the former All Black.

Jake Paul and Sonny Bill Williams. (Source: 1News)

Williams shared a clip of the interview on Twitter, writing, "if he wants some, he can get it".

“Looks like I’m on the hit list. I’m not gonna hate on this guy at all as I respect what he’s done. I also really respect his skillset as a boxer,” Williams wrote.

“But if he wants some he can get it! Yours respectfully - your first loss."

Williams, a former All Black and NRL star, returned to the ring in March with a devastating first round knockout of former AFL star Barry Hall.

The win in Sydney last month moved Williams to a 9-0 professional record.