Joseph Parker's trainer: SBW could fight for heavyweight title

He's already won two Rugby World Cups and claimed an NRL Premiership but top boxing trainer Andy Lee believes there could be more sporting silverware yet for Sonny Bill Williams.

Tyson Fury and Sonny Bill Williams. (Source: Sonny Bill Williams / Twitter)

Lee, a former WBO middleweight world champion who now coaches Joseph Parker and others, believes the former All Black has all the makings of a top boxer after preparing him for Wednesday's fight against Barry Hall in Sydney.

“I’m not blowing smoke; my ambition with Sonny is to one day fight for the heavyweight championship,” Lee told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“It is well within his reach. With the progression he has made in the last 6-8 weeks, the way I see him going in the future, with the right fights and the right training he certainly has the ability."

Lee said the 36-year-old already has a stellar sporting career but if he can find his place in boxing, it could be the final chapter to something historic.

“Is that the greatest story in sports history, if he fights for the heavyweight title? The blueprint is there."

Lee said while Williams' athleticism is an obvious factor, his status outside the ring would also play a role in any serious run for a title.

"He’s a different person altogether, but you’ve seen with [boxer and social media personality] Jake Paul, because of his profile – and Sonny’s is just as big – that will generate interest and interest will generate revenue.

“With revenue, real fighters will want to fight Sonny. They will see how good he is and they will want to test themselves against him, knowing they will get well paid for it.

“If Sonny wins the fight against Barry Hall, it might be a stinker of a performance and people will be, ‘You’re crazy saying that.’ Trust me, with progression and time he’ll get more comfortable in the ring. You’ll see.”

Williams is currently 8-0 in his professional boxing career having last entered the ring last June for a unanimous decision win against Australian fighter Waikato Falefehi.

Unlike past fights Williams has had an enviable build-up to Wednesday's bout, training alongside Parker and current world champion Tyson Fury in the UK.

Throughout the camp, Williams remained humble in the presence of the likes of Fury and Parker - a mindset he continued after hearing Lee's comments.

“Do I believe it? Time will tell. I just concentrate on the next day to get better and better. For me, it’s a great boost in the arm of confidence for such an astute man in the game to say that," Williams said.

“I understand, just like rugby and rugby league, there’s a journey of ups and downs, a rollercoaster. But what underlines that is discipline, persistence and hard work. That’s what I’ve got in spades.”

Williams fights Hall on Wednesday night in Sydney's Aware Super Theatre with the undercard beginning around 8pm NZT.