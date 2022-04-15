Police appeal for witnesses to fatal 2-car crash near Queenstown

Source: 1News

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal two-car crash near Queenstown on Friday night.

A car crumpled following a two-car crash in Jack's Point, near Queenstown. (Source: 1News)

The crash, which police were called to at around 6.10pm, occurred on Kingston Rd in Jack’s Point.

One person died while a second was airlifted to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.

“As part of our enquiries into the circumstances of the crash, we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash, as well as anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage,” police said in a statement.

“If you can help, please get in touch with Police via 105 and quote event number P050258368.”

There have been two deaths so far in the official Easter holiday period, which began at 4pm on Thursday.

