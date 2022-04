One person has died in a house fire in South Dunedin on Friday night.

Five crews were at the fire in Kensington. (Source: istock.com)

Five crews were at the fire in Kensington, which was reported to emergency services at 10.11pm.

A fire investigation has been initiated after a person was found dead at the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

One fire crew remains at the property and a fire investigator will be there on Saturday.