Police say cordons are in place after a "firearms incident" in Auckland's Blockhouse Bay on Friday afternoon.

NZ Police

Officers were called to an address on Exminster Street at around 1.15pm after "neighbours reported hearing loud bangs".

Shortly afterwards, a man arrived at Avondale medical centre with injuries to his leg, according to a police statement. The man has since been transported to hospital.

Police have said enquiries are ongoing into the incident and no arrests have been made.