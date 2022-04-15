Christchurch cyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run crash

Source: 1News

Police are seeking witnesses to a Christchurch driver that failed "to check" on a cyclist after a crash late on Saturday night.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Peer Street and Yaldhurst Road.

The crash happened between a car and a bicycle at the intersection of Peer Street and Yaldhurst Road in Sockburn shortly after midnight on Sunday 10 April, according to police.

Police said the cyclist involved in the crash has sustained serious injuries. In a statement, they said "the driver of the car failed to stop to check on the cyclist".

Police said a dark blue sedan had left the scene of the crash and that they would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash.

Anyone with information that may assist police has been requested to call 105 and quote event number P050195719.

