6 people injured in Lewis Pass crash, SH7 fully reopened

State Highway 7 has fully re-opened after a two-car crash on the Lewis Pass left six people injured in the West Coast.

A Fire and Emergency NZ vehicle (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

The crash occurred on Friday morning in the Buller District. As a result, State Highway 7 was closed earlier between the Hanmer Springs Turnoff and Springs Junction.

In a statement on Friday afternoon, St John said six people were injured in the crash. Two of the ambulance service's vehicles treated victims on the scene.

From the crash, there was one serious injury, one moderate injury, and four minor injuries.

While three rescue helicopters were dispatched to the crash site, only one was used to airlift two injured crash victims to Christchurch Hospital.

FINAL UPDATE 5:20PM

SH7 Lewis Pass is now fully OPEN. Thank you for your patience, have a good evening. ^LZ https://t.co/r6oFCDdQTD — Waka Kotahi NZTA Canterbury & West Coast (@WakaKotahiCWC) April 15, 2022

Earlier, Fire and Emergency NZ confirmed three helicopters had been deployed to the scene of the crash.