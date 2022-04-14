Sir Mark Todd can resume training following horse whipping ruling

New Zealand Olympic equestrian Sir Mark Todd can resume training after receiving a four-month ban over a video showing him whipping a horse with a branch.

Sir Mark Todd. (Source: Getty)

The incident is understood to have happened two years ago but re-emerged on social media in recent months.

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) says Todd has admitted breaching Rule J(19), which relates to conduct deemed to be prejudicial to the reputation of racing.

Half of the four-month sentence has been deferred until June, while the other half has already been served.

Todd’s licence was suspended by the BHA in mid-February, shortly after the video become public.

“We are grateful to the Disciplinary Panel for their time in considering this case and acknowledge the penalty handed down this afternoon,” reads a statement from the BHA.

“As Sir Mark has himself recognised in public statements since the video emerged and in accepting that he was in breach of Rule (J)19, his behaviour on this occasion fell short of the standard expected of all licensed individuals and ran contrary to the values of care and respect for the horse that underpin British racing.”

Todd won five Olympic medals for New Zealand across seven Games spanning from 1984 to 2016. He retired from all competition in 2019.