Second Russian warship told to 'go f*** yourself' badly damaged

In the Odessa region of Ukraine, Gov. Maksym Marchenko says forces have struck the Russian guided-missile cruiser Moskva with two missiles and caused "serious damage".

Moskva of Russia's Black Sea Fleet (Source: 1 News)

Moskva is the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.

The Russian Defence Ministry confirmed the ship was damaged, but not that it was hit by Ukraine.

The Ministry says ammunition on board detonated as a result of a fire — whose causes “were being established” — and the Moskva’s entire crew was evacuated.

Odesa is Ukraine’s biggest port.

Kyiv says the vessel was involved in the infamous "Russian warship, go f*** youself" incident early in Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A Ukrainian border guard made the comment after the Russians told soldiers on Snake Island in the Black Sea to surrender.

It was initially feared all 13 guards on the island had died, but it later emerged they had been captured.

Since freed, one of the guards was honoured for his actions by authorities in his home of Cherkasy.

Snake Island in Ukraine

Snake Island in Ukraine (Source: Supplied)

Another vessel reportedly involved in the exchange had previously been attacked.

Reuters says the Moskva was armed with over a dozen "Vulkan" cruise missiles, with a range of at least 700km.

