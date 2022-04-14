NZ age-grade cricketer Georgeson switches allegiance to Ireland

New Zealand age-group cricketer Luke Georgeson has gone from hoping to play for the Black Caps to now potentially playing against them after shifting his allegiance to Ireland.

The Wellington Firebirds all-rounder made the move after impressing in Irish club cricket.

Just four years ago, Georgeson was taking wickets in black and even sub-fielding for the Black Caps but now he's answering Ireland's call.

“You dream of playing cricket for New Zealand but an opportunity like this doesn't come around very often,” he said.

The 22-year-old Wellington Firebird took up an opportunity to play club cricket in Belfast and impressed with the bat.

He finished the competition as the third-highest run scorer, notching up seven half-centuries and taking 31 wickets.

Georgeson's efforts were enough to capture the attention of Irish selectors.

Luke Georgeson. (Source: Photosport)

“Cricket Ireland got in touch and suggested we could sort something out and like I said, I'm at the airport ready to go,” Georgeson said.

Georgeson signed a two-year deal with Cricket Ireland, securing one of 13 contract spots.

“I certainly didn't grow up having ambitions playing for Ireland - I only realised I had an Irish passport three or four years ago."

That passport is likely to see him named in Ireland's squad to take on the Black Caps in July.

“It'll be weird having grown up in NZ always supporting the Black Caps but I think it’ll just be cool," he said.

"Hopefully some of my mates will be on that tour, the likes of Rachin [Ravindra] and Ben Sears.

“If I got the opportunity to play, I don’t know what I would do during the national anthem.”