Hannah Clarke’s parents on brave public battle

Warning: This story contains graphic descriptions of violence that may disturb.

Hannah Clarke was brutally killed when her New Zealand-born ex-partner Rowan Baxter doused the family vehicle in petrol, and set it alight.

Hannah and her three children - Aaliyah, Laianah and Trey - died from severe burns.

In an exclusive interview with Channel Nine’s Today show, her parents said the inquest into the deaths was extremely difficult.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m just sad, there’s no-one to be angry at now,” said Sue.

They said there were signs from very early on that he was controlling.

“He got her to shut down her Facebook page, because he convinced her they would be doing the same post, they'd have a joint Facebook page.”

Hannah’s mother said the behaviour only got worse.

Hannah Clarke and her children (Source: 1 News)

“When the kids got older he would check with the kids, ‘what did Mummy do today? Who did Mummy chat to?'”

“In the end he had the house bugged, with numerous iPhones hidden around the house and in the car.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The week before Hannah’s death, she asked her parents whether she should get a will.

“She had a feeling,” said her father, Lloyd.

“On the inquest on 26th of January, he had written this death note, basically, suicide note. That was a shock to us. We didn't know about that.”

The coronial inquest wrapped on April 1, and while the official findings will be delivered in June, the draft recommendations are bleak.

The legal counsel assisting the coroner said she thought ”nothing could have stopped Baxter from killing his wife, along with his three young children.”

Hannah Clarke with children Laianah, four, Aaliyah, six, and Trey, three.

While Hannah’s parents agree that Baxter was a 'monster', they’re still hoping for change.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think there should be something that can be done,” said Sue.

“The system is definitely broken and out shows we need more education out there” said Lloyd.