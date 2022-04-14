Hadlee 'prepared' for Southee to break NZ Test wicket record

Sir Richard Hadlee has offered some motivation to Tim Southee, saying he would be delighted if the swing bowler could break his New Zealand record for Test wickets.

Southee, who claimed the Sir Richard Hadlee Medal, NZ Cricket’s supreme award, for the first time in his career, joined Sir Richard in a zoom call on Friday.

The 33-year-old sits on 338 Test wickets after 85 Tests, 93 short of Sir Richard’s 431 and just 23 scalps away from moving level with Daniel Vettori as New Zealand’s second-highest Test wicket taker.

Hadlee, who retired in 1990 as Test cricket’s highest wicket taker, didn’t hesitate to bring up the milestones that were looming for the 33-year-old.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Southee and Sir Richard Hadlee. (Source: Photosport)

“If you are able in time to reach that mark (431 wickets), I’m prepared to sit right here and say it’s time for me to let it go,” Hadlee said.

“If you’re able to do that then I’d be very, very satisfied and pleased it would be you to do it. There you go, there’s a wee bit of motivation for you.”

Hadlee, who was part of the selection panel who gave a teenage Southee his debut against England back in 2008, said it had been remarkable to watch Southee develop over his 14 years on the international stage.

Southee has spoken in the past about wanting to emulate England’s James Anderson and continue playing Test cricket into his late 30s.