Fine weather forecast across most of NZ for Easter

There will be plenty of good weather around to allow Kiwis to make the most of their Easter break, according to MetService’s latest weather forecast.

Waihi Beach on the Coromandel Peninsula. (Source: istock.com)

It’s good news particularly for Tairāwhiti residents who were hit hard by Cyclone Fili in the past couple of days.

All weather watches for the cyclone have now been lifted.

“As we farewell Fili and hop into the long weekend, there will be lots of fine weather across the country,” says MetService meteorologist Ashlee Parkes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Friday will be a stunner, apart from a few showers for Fiordland and Rakiura/Stewart Island, then a front moves up the South Island during Sunday.”

That front is likely to bring scattered rain but there may also be heavy rainfall for the likes of Fiordland and southern Westland.

There is also the possibility of severe gale westerlies for coastal Southland, Clutha and Stewart Island.

Rain is also expected in Northland on Sunday, which is likely to spread to Auckland and the Coromandel Peninsula later in the evening and then over the rest of the upper North Island on Monday.