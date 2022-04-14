Fine weather forecast across most of NZ for Easter

Source: 1News

There will be plenty of good weather around to allow Kiwis to make the most of their Easter break, according to MetService’s latest weather forecast.

Waihi Beach on the Coromandel Peninsula.

Waihi Beach on the Coromandel Peninsula. (Source: istock.com)

It’s good news particularly for Tairāwhiti residents who were hit hard by Cyclone Fili in the past couple of days.

All weather watches for the cyclone have now been lifted.

“As we farewell Fili and hop into the long weekend, there will be lots of fine weather across the country,” says MetService meteorologist Ashlee Parkes.

“Friday will be a stunner, apart from a few showers for Fiordland and Rakiura/Stewart Island, then a front moves up the South Island during Sunday.”

That front is likely to bring scattered rain but there may also be heavy rainfall for the likes of Fiordland and southern Westland.

There is also the possibility of severe gale westerlies for coastal Southland, Clutha and Stewart Island.

Rain is also expected in Northland on Sunday, which is likely to spread to Auckland and the Coromandel Peninsula later in the evening and then over the rest of the upper North Island on Monday.

New ZealandWeather News

Popular Stories

1

Teacher named students and ridiculed their work on podcast

2

Covid-19: WHO monitoring new Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5

3

Air NZ drops Covid vaccination pass, negative test rules

4

Lydia Ko starts strong in Lotte Championship title defence

5

Second Russian warship told to 'go f*** yourself' badly damaged

Latest Stories

Domestic violence divorce law change gets cross-party support

Live stream: Louisa Wall delivers valedictory speech to 'put things on record'

Brad Thorn tied up in growing Wallabies coaching furore

Lotto: Lucky Auckland store sells $1M winner weeks after it sold $28M jackpot

Nursing union not putting pay equity settlement to members - Little

Related Stories

Highway flooded, power cuts after Cyclone Fili hits Tairāwhiti

Cyclone Fili: 700 homes without power, roads closed in Tairāwhiti

Cyclone Fili: Flooding closes part of highway in Tairāwhiti