Petition handed to St George's Hospital to keep birthing unit

A petition signed by just over 31,000 people has been presented to St George’s Hospital in Christchurch in the hopes of keeping the birthing unit open.

By Lachie McLeod

St George’s CEO Blair Roxborough accepted the petition just before 11.30am on Wednesday morning.

A large group of midwives, mothers, fathers and children gathered at Elmwood Park, hand delivering the petition just up the road.

Sheena Ross, who organised the petition said “we felt it was important to show the respect to the thousands of signatories, and hand deliver the petition.”

"We started this petition two weeks ago, Richie and Gemma McCaw got on board, 31,000 signatures later here we are."

As they walked down Heaton St the group cheered and chanted with cars tooting in support.

Ross said she was overwhelmed by the support and traction the petition received and says, “it shows how important it is.”

St George's is the primary birthing unit in Christchurch, which allows Christchurch’s Women’s Hospital the ability to free up much needed beds after birthing.

1News spoke to midwives attending the handover, their feelings all very much the same.

One midwife said it would be, “detrimental if we lost it.” Another midwife says St George’s Hospital has more staff allowing better one on one care.

She believes that same care isn’t available at Christchurch’s Women’s Hospital because of the “sheer amount of people there and how over worked they are.”

Ross told 1News “we need more resources not fewer”.

“We’re the biggest city in the South Island, to have no city centre birth unit is just insane."

St George's Hospital Blair Roxborough told media: “Today is about receiving this petition from the 31,000 Cantabrians’ and Christchurch residents and we welcome that and thank Rata Midwifes for that.”

Roxborough added he's not surprised by the turnout on Wednesday and that it’s a testament to the quality of care St George’s provides to their patients.

"The union’s feedback is due on Thursday," Roxborough said.